TAFT – According the San Patricio County sheriff’s office, Ronnie Rodriguez Jr, 21, was indicted for capital murder for a shooting that occurred back on October 18, 2018.
The incident occurred at a 1-year-old’s birthday. An altercation between families erupted, causing Rodriguez Jr. and his father Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. to open fire, killing four men and injuring one.
Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury earlier this year.
The San Patricio county grand jury handed down the indictment yesterday.
According to San Patricio County sheriff Oscar Rivera, deputies arrested Rodriguez Jr. without incident in Taft this afternoon.
“I think (the indictment) will bring closure to the incident that happened long ago,” said Rivera.
“Both sides were wondering what’s going to happen next but at some point we need to decide what’s going to happen with this thing, we know we lost four lives and one seriously injured.”
“It’s going to depend on a jury’s decision based on the evidence. Let’s find the answers. Let the jury bring closure to this case.”
As of now, the court has not issued a bond for Rodriguez Jr.