As San Patricio County continues to grow in leaps and bounds, so does its needs for first responders and upgraded equipment.
Located in the middle of industrial growth in Sinton and Portland is Taft, which currently has 12 employees and serves 233 square miles. With the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office recently upgrading to a digital communications system, as well as others around the county, the Taft Police Department will be joining them with the help of industrial partners that call some Taft property their home.
“With what Phillips 66 has given us and with what Cheniere has given us ($57,000) it’s been enough to purchase the whole entire package,” Taft Police Chief Ponce Trevino said.
“We want to thank them for being good neighbors, for looking out for public safety, looking out for us and the officers.
“A lot of people don’t understand that radio communication is key, especially when officers are out there alone, and being able to relay your information and to receive information from the dispatch is very important – it’s vital – and it helps with response time and it helps with officer safety.
“On behalf of myself on behalf of my officers we thank them. This is going to lead us further into our operations and will help eventually save lives.”
Taft PD now has its sights set on ballistic vests which he said the department has needed for quite some time and, with the help of local industries, it may come sooner than later.
“We look forward to working with and alongside Phillips 66,” Trevino said. “Welcome to the neighborhood.”
Taft Mayor Pedro Lopez added, “I’m thankful for Phillips 66 and other organizations that have supported Taft.
“Due to the financial burdens that we’ve faced with COVID and the winter storm, our budget has taken a hit so this is a blessing. It’s really, really amazing for us smaller cities.”
Phillips 66 said its philanthropic efforts focus on three main areas: environment and sustainability, education and literacy and community safety and preparedness.
“Our ultimate vision at Phillips 66 is providing energy and improving lives, and we’re honored to be able to support these deserving organizations,” Phillips 66 Ingleside area Supervisor Kasey Brown said. “The company’s three core values, safety, honor, and commitment are the foundation of the company’s commitment of being a good neighbor through contributions to support to the well-being of the communities where they live and operate.”
Lopez said that he’s witnessing first hand the growth Taft has on the horizon along with the city council. The growth surrounding Taft isn’t lost on any of them as they are currently in talks to bring housing and road improvements to the area as well as more businesses and jobs.
“We need as much support as we can get,” Lopez said. “Them being here and showing support helps a lot of things. By them being here, our kids don’t just have jobs, they have careers.
“So we’re blessed to be here in Taft.”
