Taft residents were brought to a standstill Oct. 15 as a man told authorities he had a bomb and was ready to set it off.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Taft law enforcement and businesses were on edge as a 30-year-old resident told employees at a local business that he had a bomb in a suitcase and then threatened to detonate it.
The sheriff’s department said that Taft PD immediately began to isolate the area near the Lowe’s grocery store.
“Our explosive detection K9 was called to the scene with his handler, Sgt. J.R. Benavidez, who called for help from his counter partners with Corpus Christ Police Bomb unit to bring their X-ray equipment to verify the threat,” Rivera said. “The black suit case did not have an explosive device but was loaded with about 40 pounds of marijuana.”
The department said that Taft PD arrested the resident for felony possession of marijuana, terroristic threats and escape. On the way to jail, the suspect jumped out of the PD vehicle and tried to escape.
Taft PD, San Patricio County deputies and Texas DPS troopers located the suspect in nearby tall grass and took him to jail where he remains in custody.
Rivera added, “The stand off took several hours but good job by Taft PD, Corpus Christi PD and San Patricio County deputies to ensure everyone’s safety.”
