TAFT – The children of Taft will have a reason to celebrate next weekend as a brand-new – and pretty awesome – playground will emerge in just six hours at Hildalgo Park, 110 Allende St.
Volunteers from Friends of the Taft City Parks, the city of Taft, the Taft Housing Authority and the Taft community will join KaBOOM! on Saturday, Dec. 14, to transform the empty park site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground.
Friends of the Taft City Parks is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that focuses on enhancing the quality of life for residents of all ages in the city of Taft through social and recreational programs and park restoration.
As mentioned above, the group plans on erecting an entire playground in just six hours.
In October, kids from Taft and surrounding communities came together to draw their dream playground during Design Day. Those drawings were then used for the design off which the playground is based.
Friends of the Taft City Parks said in a statement that the new park will provide thousands of kids in and around Taft – over this playground’s lifetime – with a great, safe place to play following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.
“Ensuring kids have safe places to play is critical to helping families and communities heal during times of recovery, as they continue to deal with the stress of lost homes, lost loved ones and lost routines,” Chairman of the Board and CEO of Friends of the Taft City Parks Ryan Trevino said in the statement.
“By creating and providing playspaces, this work will help kids and communities continue to regain a sense of normalcy and make play an easier choice for families.”
Trevino added that this playground project is part of a broader effort led by the Rebuild Texas Fund and KaBOOM! to serve communities affected by Hurricane Harvey by ensuring kids can get back to the business of childhood.
Overall, the partnership will lead 27 community-designed playspace projects and award 30 creative play products – Imagination Playground and Rigamjig – to organizations across 41 counties in Southeast Texas, providing new opportunities to play for more than 145,000 kids over the next generation.
The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with construction beginning at 11 a.m. The final construction phase will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
For more information on the park project and other events the Friends of the Taft City Parks are a part of, visit facebook.com/TaftParks.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.