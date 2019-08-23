SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2019 accountability ratings and reports this week and all looks well throughout San Patricio County.
Gregory-Portland, Mathis, Odem-Edroy, Sinton, Taft, Aransas Pass and Ingleside ISDs had B accountability ratings across the board.
G-P high school, middle school and Clark Elementary scored a B in accountability and student achievement, while Austin and Andrews Elementary scored a C. East Cliff Elementary on the other hand took the districts top score with an A.
Mathis ISD scored a solid B in their high school, middle, elementary and intermediate schools for accountability, with a C in student achievement in middle and intermediate schools.
Odem-Edory ISD scored a B in high school and junior high for accountability and student achievement while intermediate and elementary schools scored a C.
Sinton ISD has their high school take a B in both accountability and student achievement and E. Merle Smith Middle School, Welder and Sinton Elementary schools taking a C.
Aransas Pass ISD had their high school take a B in both accountability and student achievement as well, with A.C. Blunt Middle School, Faulk Early Childhood School, W.A. Kieberger and Charlie Marshall Elementary schools taking a C.
Ingleside ISD had another A score with Leon Taylor Junior High in the accountability portion and a B in student achievement. Their high school scored a B in both of those categories as well. Blaschke/Sheldon Elementary took a B in accountability and a C in student achievement. The districts primary and Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary schools both scored a D in accountability.
Taft ISD scored a B for their high school in accountability and a C in student achievement. The junior high and Woodroe Petty Elementary schools both scored a D in accountability and an F in student achievement.
“We’re proud of our district score being a B with an 84,” Taft ISD Superintendent Joe Lopez said. “Our middle school, we moved up from a 61 to a 69, so we were one point shy of being a C campus. And with our elementary school, even though we came in with a D, we’ve identified our areas of concern and we’ve already implemented new curriculum as well as providing some support to our staff and reviewing our data at the same time.
“With this new accountability system I know that all districts are trying to fill in the gaps and try to and find out exactly what changes need to be made.
“But we’re excited to start the new school year and really looking forward to having a really successful 2019-2020 school year.”