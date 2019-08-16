SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2019 accountability ratings and reports this week and all looks well throughout San Patricio County.
Gregory-Portland, Mathis, Odem-Edroy, Sinton, Taft, Aransas Pass and Ingleside ISDs had B accountability ratings across the board.
While the districts scored well, some junior high and elementary schools posted D and even F scores in student achievement.
Complete scores and more will be covered in Thursday’s edition of The News of San Patricio.