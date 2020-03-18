TEA, superintendents to meet Thursday on possibility of continuing school closures

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Last Friday, San Patricio County Department of Public Health (SPCDPH) Medical Director Dr. James Mobley was on a conference call with county school superintendents, and the decision was made to extend the spring break holiday by one week.
Now it seems that school closures can extend even further, especially since regional COVID-19 testing in set to begin on Thursday in Corpus Christi.
“The schools have that responsibility,” Mobley said. “We had a conference call last Friday, and basically all the schools are closed for this week. That was an easy one.
“The question is, what happens next week.”
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. Abbott is also requesting that the Department of Education (DOE) waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Governor Abbott said in a statement. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
The statement continued by saying that superintendents should continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty and their families. Their leadership is an important part of our statewide efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect public health.
Mobley said that he and local superintendents have another conference call with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) this Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss further school closures. Mobley said that any school district can make a decision anytime and even say that they would be closed for a month, but right now the thought is to get all the superintendents together and visit on Thursday which would give them time to do implementation on Friday.
“I know it’s very last minute for people to make plans, but this is such a fast moving train,” Mobley continued. “Well, and I probably wouldn’t quote me, but I think we’re going to be closed for a couple of weeks, but it’s their decision not mine, I’m reading the tea leaves there.
“I don’t think they’re going to be ready to reopen in just a few days.”