What is seems to be a regular occurrence year after year, TEDA TPCO America Corporation, a seamless steel pipe manufacturing facility located in Gregory, sent San Patricio County Judge David Krebs a letter dated Jan. 21, stating that they were “ ... in compliance with the tax abatement agreement.
“TEDA is grateful for the county’s support to make the company’s project successful.”
Corpus Christi Regional Economic Delvelopment Corporation CEO Mike Culbertson sent a follow up letter to Krebs on the Feb. 25, stating that while the company was awarded a temporary tax abatement on July 26, 2011, the agreement was amended on May 2019 because they hadn’t met the perimeters. Since Dec. 31, 2021 TEDA TPCO has invested more than $1.1 billion, which was one part of the abatement agreement. The second part was for them to have 400 employees at this time. They currently have 32.
Basically, if the Chinese company were in compliance, they would receive a 25% abatement on taxes for the 2022 value. Since they are not in compliance, they will now only receive 2% of the abatement, the percentage down even further from last year’s 5.2% for which they paid more than $4 million.
“So in other words, because they have not met their goals we want them to understand that we continue to reduce the abatements,” County Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie said. “I don’t know if they’ll pay it, but I just wanted to explain that.”
In 2021, TEDA TPCO only received 5.3% of the original abatement for the 2021 value which isn’t the best of news, especially when the company was having issues paying at 18%, or nearly $7 million.
According to their website, if completed, the TEDA TPCO America facility will be the largest single investment by Chinese company in a U.S. manufacturing facility.
Last year when asked if anyone was going to look into the company’s lack of production, Gillespie said, “It’s not our business. We gave the tax abatement in good faith, they were unable to fulfill what they said they would, so we’ve just steadily reduced the tax abatement over the years.
“They just pay more taxes.”
Krebs added at the time that multiple companies were eager to purchase the facility should TEDA TPCO decide to close up shop. There have been talks on the buyers’ end, but silence from the company, according to Krebs.
“When they stop paying taxes, then there’s other actions that can be taken,” Gillespie added. “But there’s nothing the county can do until then.”
