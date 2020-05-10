ALICE – Two teen suspects accused in the shooting death of a Corpus Christi man have been arrested in Jim Wells County.
According to officials, U.S. Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety Patrol Officers and Alice Police Officers took Jesse Munoz, 18, and Joseph Gonzalez, 17, into custody on April 26 in Alice.
Munoz and Joseph Gonzalez were arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Abel Gonzalez Sr.
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, on March 7, officers were originally called to a scene where a truck had crashed into a fence near Cunningham Middle School in Corpus Christi. When they arrived, they found Gonzales dead with a gunshot wound to his head and the engine running.
The CCPD announced on March 9 that Paul Rowland Jr., 35, also of Corpus Christi was named as a person of interest in the killing of Abel.
Then on March 16, San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene investigators were called to Farm-to-Market Road 666 near the small town of Old San Patricio where the body of a man was discovered in a ditch and was later identified as Rowland.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said Rowland’s death was being investigated as a homicide and the case was later turned over to CCPD.
At the time of publication, Munoz and Joseph Gonzalez are not identified by law enforcement as suspects in Rowland’s death. Both teens remain in Jim Wells County Jail on $1 million bonds.