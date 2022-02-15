The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) was the major catalyst for nearly all of the big industry coming to San Patricio County. Before Steel Dynamics Inc. made Sinton its home, there was another steel company thinking of coming to town.
The latter company eventually chose the Valley and has yet to open while SDI is gearing up for launch.
With SDI came more steel companies, some located on the company’s facility site in Sinton.
Bull Moose will bring 50 jobs and a $10 million investment. Friedman will add another 50 jobs and $21 million; Ferragon Corporation will have 25 jobs and $10 million in investments; and Feralloy will bring 100 jobs and $65 million. JM Steel, which has already opened on the campus, brought 50 jobs and a $50 million investment.
But there’s one more partner coming that could shake up the local industry.
“Thyssenkrupp is really exciting,” CCREDC President and CEO Iain Vasey said. “That’s on the Steel Dynamics campus and they’ve announced that they’re going to do the steel frames for Tesla’s Cybertruck.
“Don’t be shocked if you see multiple phases on that deal. That’s one of those where a lot of interesting things can come from it.”
The Cybertruck is an all electric truck built by Elon Musk’s Tesla company and will be built with an exterior shell made for durability and passenger protection. According to their website, “ ... every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.
The company also said the truck will be able to go from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and will have 500 miles of range from a single charge.
Vasey said that another big industry that’s moving swiftly is the renewable energy sector, specifically with blue and green hydrogen along with carbon capture, all of which has the attention of the Port of Corpus Christi. He said the market for those types of business is ramping up with Asian countries putting incentives in place to lure companies over there and other countries like New Zealand putting policies in place to phase out natural gas and use green hydrogen by 2030.
“The deals are going to come and they’re going to come to the Gulf Coast because of our power, because of our access to other things. We’re going to chase them. We’re sending folks on the road a lot for things like renewable energy and steel.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•