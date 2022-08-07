Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling for the state of Texas to fully legalize compassionate use for all Texans who would benefit from this medicine. Miller successfully led the effort to legalize commercial hemp, which has been a boon to Texas agriculture.
“There are universal truths and eternal truths, but we mostly we just try to figure it out as we go,” Miller said. “I grew up in the age when many of the views and values that most folks share today would have been unacceptable. Views on race and the sexes, and what it meant to be moral and decent.
“I was born at a time when women in trousers were scandalous and only minorities, hippies, and liberals smoked the ‘devil weed.’”
He said in 2022, those views, informed then by cultural or racial biases, suspicions, and fear, have given way to technological advancement, knowledge, and understanding. That improved understanding informs our compassion and empathy.
While compassionate use would also benefit farmers, the far greater benefit will be to those suffering from any of the many conditions for which cannabis has been identified to be proper medicine. Lawful, regulated access is an imperative for Texas healthcare.
There are currently 39 states, including solid conservative states like Oklahoma, Utah and Florida, that have legalized cannabis for compassionate use.
Miller said Texas currently has a compassionate use program, but it should be far more robust, and accessible to everyone with a medical need.
According to Commissioner Miller, “In a free society, government needs strong reasons to make something illegal. With what we know today, cannabis should be available as medicine to every Texan who would benefit. The vast majority of Texans across political lines agree. The time is now.”
Commissioner Miller calls on the Texas legislature to make universal access to compassionate use cannabis a top priority, and asks other elected state leaders to join him and millions of Texans in this effort.