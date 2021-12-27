They give everything to their farm, ranch, communities and consumers. For that, Texas Farm Bureau recognizes them for what they are: pioneers in Texas agriculture.
Each year, 13 Texas farmers and ranchers and one retired professional member are honored with the Texas Farm Bureau Pioneer Award. They are selected for their contributions to agriculture and the organization, both through service and leadership.
For District 13, Bobby Nedbalek of Sinton took home the honor. Together, he and his wife Mary Ann, operate a 6,000-acre family farm in San Patricio County. They grow cotton, grain sorghum and raise cattle.
A graduate of Taft High School, Nedbalek attended Texas A&I College in Kingsville where he was vice president of the student body and a member of the Alpha Tau Alpha Academic Agricul- ture fraternity.
A long-term member of the San Patricio County Farm Bureau board, he also served the Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) in various roles.
Nedbalek was vice president of TFB and a state director for six years. He served as chair of its Farm Bill Advisory Committee. Nedbalek was a member of the Natural Resources and Public Affairs committees. He was on the Building Corporation Committee at the time the TFB Conference and Training Center was built in Waco. Nedbalek was also involved in construction planning for the TFBIC regional claims center in Robstown.
He served on the boards of Southern Farm Bureau Life, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty and Texas Farm Bureau Casualty insurance companies. Nedbalek was on the boards of the National Grain Sorghum Producers, the Coastal Bend Regional Water Planning Group, Farmers Home Administration Loan Committee, the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation and the South Texas Cotton and Grain Association. He was also the auction chairman of the San Patricio County Livestock Show.
Bobby and Mary Ann have three sons: John David, Troy and Jason.
Nedbalek and the San Patricio County Farm Bureau also received some recognition for their cleanup efforts heading the now annual Used Tire Drive.
The County Activities of Excellence (CAE) awards recognized unique, volunteer-driven programming at the local level. The CAE program categorizes county activities into the following areas: education and ag promotion, member services, public relations and information, leadership development and policy implementation.
San Patricio received an award for its cleanup efforts.
In recent years, used tire disposal costs have increased significantly. So, San Patricio County Farm Bureau collaborated with the county commissioners court to provide a much-needed service to citizens across the county. This was the first-of-its-kind landmark partnership for the two entities.
San Pat County provided three trailer trucks and the commissioners provided the equipment and operators to load the tires.
Working together, they were able to accomplish an efficient and cost effective way to handle a large number of used tires in a very short period of time.
The groups collected more than 200 large tractor tires and more than 1,300 car and truck tires.
It is now scheduled as an annual fall event.