GREGORY – While oil drilling and wells aren’t exactly big business in San Patricio County, oil definitely is. The industry paid more than $16 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in 2019 which is the highest total in Texas history.
“Undoubtedly, a huge portion of that was represented by San Patricio County,” said Matt Garcia, TXOGA director of community relations in Corpus Christi. “You guys are obviously doing the lion’s share of that, and we certainly thank you.”
In a report released in January, it shows that while nearby Karnes and McMullen Counties are in the top 10 for property taxes, getting $11 million and $10.2 million respectively in 2019, San Patricio County’s number was so small it couldn’t even be reported.
“It was not in the report, but I meant that the Texas coast has a tremendous amount of development, and a lot of that development is in San Patricio County,” Garcia continued. “If you count some of the major export terminals like Moda Midstream and Cheniere they’re moving a lot of oil out there.
“There’s an arterial line from Midland coming through via pipelines ending at the coast and San Patricio County, really the whole Coastal Bend, plays a pretty integral role in that chain.
“What’s going on in San Patricio County is certainly having a tremendous effect on the entire state.”
It’s having so much of an impact that it was chosen as one of the Mobile Oil Field Learning Unit (MOLU ) stops during its statewide tour.
The mobile learning unit showed up at Gregory-Portland’s Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Gregory, adding the small town to the list of stops it made in major metropolitan cities like Austin, Houston, Laredo and El Paso, just to name a few.
The MOLU is a $1.2 million exhibit that features six self-contained learning stations with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) curriculum-based, hands-on activities and feature energy, technologies and sciences involved with the oil and natural gas industry. While TXOGA doesn’t own the mobile unit, it has teamed up with the Oilfield Energy Center to bring the MOLU on a 10-week tour that will visit 50 schools across the state of Texas to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers in the oil and natural gas industry.
To some it may seem a little early for elementary students to be learning about careers in the oil and gas industry, but for educational leaders like G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore, it’s never too early to get schools involved in the industry that’s surrounding them.
“It’s an instructional support tool to help youngsters have a better understanding of the different kinds of technology used in oil field work, and it gives them a more up close and hands on way to understand that – particularly for future workforce opportunities,” Clore said. “If we can do that with our students and help them better understand what opportunities are out in the workforce, that’s going to help them be able to make better planning decision as they go forward with the rest of their career.”
He added that the earlier students begin to learn about the industry that’s already here as well as the ones on the horizon, it will fill a need for employees at these new facilities without the industry having to search elsewhere.
Clore expects to see more involvement from local groups like Cheniere and ExxonMobil SABIC in area schools to educate students about the types of opportunities this industry brings with it as well as help shape the curriculum and give students a head start as they head out into the workforce.
“I just encourage business industry to work with all of us as school districts so that we can help give our students a better onramp for life after public school,” Clore said. “And if bringing these opportunities forward will provide for that, then we’re all for it. If they are willing to do so we want to support that in any way we can.”