After initially passing through the Texas House of Representatives in April, the Texas Senate voted and passed House Bill 1927 on Wednesday, May 5. The bill allows Texans to carry handguns without a license.
In April, members of the Texas House passed HB 1927 on a vote of 84-56, and on May 5, the Texas Senate passed the bill on a vote of 18-13. Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini representing District 21, including San Patricio County, voted no.
If and when it is signed into law, HB 1927 by State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) – now entitled the Firearm Carry Act of 2021 – will ultimately allow all eligible Texans 21 years and older to carry a handgun openly in a holster or concealed without a permit.
“I’ve often wondered if our forefathers allowed for us to bear arms, why must we pay a fee to carry the very gun I’m allowed to carry,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.
Currently, Texas law requires those eligible to obtain a license to carry, which includes several steps in order to do so, such as taking a training, passing a written exam and shooting test, and lastly, submitting fingerprints. If it becomes law, HB 1927 would eliminate these steps, ultimately leading to an easier and more affordable path for buying and owning a handgun.
With this new bill, handguns will still be prohibited from businesses that have a beverage permit or license and earn at least 51% of their income from sales of alcohol; on premises where amateur or professional sporting events take place; on the premises of a correctional facility; on the premises of civil commitment facilities; on the premises of a state hospital or nursing home; on the premises of a mental hospital.
Amendments submitted for the HB 1927 bill will not allow currently prohibited persons to obtain or possess firearms, including convicted felons, those convicted for violence against family members, those currently under a protective order, and those “adjudicated to be mentally incompetent.”
The bill will next return to the Texas House to consider the amendments to the original legislation, all in an effort to win over further support from a faction of wavering Republicans.
“We in law enforcement have to assume that every person we encounter may be armed and must be cautious when addressing our calls for service,” Sheriff Rivera said. “San Patricio County is a Second Amendment county and supports the peoples rights to bear arms.”
