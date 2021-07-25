After a year of remote learning being integrated into Texas education, the results from the spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test showed that students who were in-person learners did inarguably better compared to those who were remote.
The results, which were released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday, June 28, were from exams in mathematics and reading for grades 3–8, fourth- and eighth- grade writing, fifth- and eighth-grade science, eighth-grade social studies, and high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, biology and US history.
Compared to 2019 results, the number of students who did not meet grade level standards increased dramatically in all subjects, except English I and English II. According to the TEA, this is due primarily to the “learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced the sharpest decline in their test results compared against districts with more in-person learners.
Again compared to 2019, the TEA reported further that districts with 75 percent or more of virtual students saw a decline in performance of nearly 32 percent in 2021.
“Thankfully, from early on, Texas prioritized the availability of in-person instruction during this tremendously difficult year,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators—a fact that these scores confirm.
“But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction.”
Overall, 85 percent of eligible students in grades 3-8 took the STAAR test in 2021, compared to the 96 percent from 2019.
“Now, we have full assessment results in hand for nearly all Texas students,” Morath added. “The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year.
“Armed with the best information, working closely together, and with significant new supports from the Texas Legislature, we will provide stronger academic growth for students than ever before.”
The legislature Morath referenced is the recently passed House Bill (HB) 4545, which will allow parents of eligible students access to high performing teachers and additional tutoring opportunities.
According to the TEA, the agency will also be working with school systems solidify efforts to “accelerate learning by making available rigorous instructional materials, additional teacher support, help wherever appropriate to expand learning time, and targeted tutoring.”
Parents can visit TexasAssessment.gov to learn more.
