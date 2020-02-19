CORPUS CHRISTI – Since September, more than 27 million acres of Australia has burned, which is more than 14 times the acreage that burned in California in 2018 – the state’s most destructive year for wildfires.
While the massive bushfires have killed 29 people and destroyed about 2,500 homes, it’s the country’s diverse wildlife that’s the hardest hit with 1.25 billion animals estimated to have died so far and more than 100 fires still burning.
The Texas State Aquarium has stepped up to help the country with a matching gift fundraiser which is helping supporters make twice the impact in the fight to help Australian wildlife recover from this period of disastrous bushfires.
“Accredited zoos and aquariums have a unified goal – to help conserve and protect wildlife, both at home and abroad,” Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said. “When we saw the heartbreaking losses to Australian wildlife, and the incredible work being done by local organizations like Zoos Victoria, we knew we had to do whatever we could to help.
“Through this matching gift fundraiser, we hope our guests, members and other supporters can join us in giving, and together we can make a difference for both the wildlife and people of Australia.”
There’s about 244 species of mammals that are found only in Australia, like koala bears, who have seen their numbers nearly cut in half due to the fires.
Before the fires, Australia’s diverse wildlife was already threatened due to invasive species, habitat destruction and climate change, according to Australia’s science research agency, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. Now, ecologists are fearing severe ecological consequences from so much land being burnt at once.
“The whole concept of an ecosystem is about connectivity,” ecologist at the University of New England in Australia Manu Saunders said. “Across whole forests there are millions of individuals and hundreds of different species in those forests that all rely on each other.
“And if you lose one, it’s like a link in a chain; you then lose the others that it is connected to.”
Saunders added that it’s not just the animals that matter but also the insects who play an important part of Australia’s ecosystem by pollinating plants and decomposing plant matter in the forests.
Numerous fundraising efforts have sprung up across the world since news of the fires first broke, with more than $500 million raised by the public so far, but estimated costs to help with wildlife recovery are expected to run into the billions.
The Texas State Aquarium said donations from individuals can quickly add up and even small donations, especially when doubled through the aquarium’s fundraiser, can make a world of difference for affected wildlife and the people helping them.
Those wishing to help can visit texasstateaquarium.org/australia and donate with 100% of the money raised going to Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, which is working to help the animals that have been injured, orphaned or displaced by the devastating bushfires.
The aquarium will also match each donation, up to a total of $10,000. Guests can also donate through a Facebook fundraiser, which is pinned to the top of the Aquarium page at facebook.com/txstateaquarium.
The matching fundraiser will run through the end of March or until the aquarium reaches its goal of $10,000. Each donation from the public will be tax-deductible.