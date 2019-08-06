The Cattery makes second visit to Taft

TAFT – Residents were offered free and reduced services for their furry companions when The Cattery visited the city on July 30.
The free clinic offered services such as neuter surgeries, vaccines, microchips and tests for diseases.
The Cattery is a spay and neuter clinic that is based out of Corpus Christi. They are an organization dedicated to ending pet overpopulation in the community.
The Cattery continually seeks grants and other funding to provide free or deeply discounted spay and neuter services for pet owners who can’t afford traditional veterinarians and for those caring for feral cat colonies.
“The Cattery was the first one that stepped foot into this area and wanted to help and was on board with low cost and free (services) out here in the rural towns that don’t get the help that they need,” said Taft animal control officer Kayla Denney.
She said this was the Cattery’s second visit to Taft. They visited for the first in March.
“We’re hoping to make it a quarterly thing almost. (The Cattery) said they come out here if we can get it sponsored,” said Denney.
Tuesday’s clinic was sponsored by Last Chance Rescue, a San Patricio rescue that helps animal control in the area and helps animals in the public.
“So this whole clinic is free today,” said Denney. “And everybody that brought their animal, I want to say we had 10 dogs, and 18 or 20 cats today, so it’s an awesome turnout.”
Denney was in charge of scheduling the appointments. She said she wanted to reach out to residents in the community who really needed the free clinic.
“I went into the lower income areas and I talked to other people, just people that wouldn’t have known otherwise,” she said.
“I wanted to hit the people that I know can’t afford it, that they need that extra help and getting it. They love their animals, and people deserve to keep them and I want to be the one to help them with it.”
In order to make clinics like this and more come to the area, Denney said they need sponsors and donors to do so.
“I want to bring in more than just The Cattery,” Denney said. “I and another rescue are looking at starting the spay neuter clinic in this area. A permanent one that people we can have weekly rather than quarterly.”
She said San Patricio County does not have the resources that Corpus Christi does.
“Corpus has permanent spay neuter clinics over there,” said Denney. “I mean, there’s tons of vet options out there. Here, you’re limited on all your resources.”
By starting a spay and neuter clinic in San Patricio, Denney said, it would put a dent in the overpopulation of animals in the county.
“I mean, we need to start somewhere and spay and neuter is the answer. We need to stop them from reproducing out there,” Denney said.