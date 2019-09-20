GREGORY – When driving past TEDA TPCO America Cooperation, five to six cars are maybe spotted outside the plant, leaving the public to wonder what exactly is happening.
The Chinese steel pipe-making facility near Gregory came to San Patricio County in 2007. The Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation moved towards investing in excess of $1 billion through TPCO America to build a state-of-the-art seamless steel pipe manufacturing facility on a 410-acre site east of Gregory.
According to their website, when completed, the TPCO America facility will be the largest single investment by Chinese company in a U.S. manufacturing facility.
Recently the facility was forced to pay a fine of around $3 million for not complying with the tax abatement agreement it has with San Patricio County.
According to San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, TPCO America is in year seven of their 10-year abatement schedule. The facility is behind on progress and lacks a certain amount of employees, he said.
“The fine that the county put on them was a lack of employees,” said Krebs. “They were supposed to have somewhere between 400 to 500 employees, (and) a certain percentage are supposed to be U.S. employees.”
When the county did TPCO America’s abatement checkup, they weren’t in compliance, the judge said.
“They were way behind; there was 103 employees out there,” he said.
According to Krebs, the fine given to TPCO America was not the total fine they paid. The county was worried about running the facility out of business.
“We gave them a break,” Krebs said. “We were worried that we would run them out of business; we didn’t want to run them out, because we want them to be there.
“I mean, they are a big part of the county; they need to be big. So, we cut their fine, probably in half. That’s what we did. And they paid it.”
On Sept. 13, Corpus Christi officials, Del Mar College representatives and Krebs joined together as pipes were loaded onto a truck when TPCO made a donation to Del Mar College so students could practice their welding skills.
Krebs said he feels more comfortable after seeing the work they are doing.
“They’re working real hard by the look of what we saw today,” he said. “Then today, they gave to Del Mar College; you know they’re getting more involved with the public.
“There’s always been a relationship here with the county and the region, but now they’re out reaching to the schools, to Del Mar to help the technology departments as far as getting more technology for the students that are going in.”
After touring the facility and meeting its employees, Krebs learned of the work being performed there.
“They are doing something,” Krebs said. “They’re not doing the pipe manufacture like we thought they were going to do.”
He learned from the tour that TPCO America is receiving its pipe from overseas. The facility is reheating the pipe and straightening it out. Then it is inspected and ready to be shipped out.
“Out back of that facility, there’s a pretty good-sized pipe yard,” Krebs said. “We saw it when we were out there.
“They admit that they’re behind. They said that they’re going to keep it on and the other phases will be open next year. Who knows?”
According to TPCO America’s website, the second phrase is expected to be completed in 2019. When operational, the facility will produce annually approximately 500,000 metric tons of 4” through 10 3/4” seamless steel pipe principally for use in the energy industry, both here and abroad.
“When we were on retention, we saw three phases,” said Krebs. “And what they’re doing is the final phase.”
The judge said if TPCO America has not started pipe production after the abatement term has ended, the facility could be charged for the appraised value of the plant.
In an area television interview, Zhu Xueqian, president of TEDA and TPCO, said the company is still on track and preparing to hire more people, including locals.
Plant officials believe by the end of 2021 they should be fully operational.