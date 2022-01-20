It seems it wasn’t only Santa trying to haul off massive gifts recently.
The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office has reported that three Caterpillar skidsteer tractors were stolen in recent months from a wind farm in the Edroy/Mathis area. Sheriff’s investigators recovered one in Victoria and a second in Aransas County.
They managed to make a second recovery of a New Holland Tractor stolen out of Beeville.
“The last two recoveries were a result of good investigative work by Sinton PD and our Sheriff’s Investigators,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.
He added that Sinton PD answered a call at a local motel where they found a trailer, which wasn’t stolen, but was displaying a stolen license plate.
From there investigators traced the address to a residence in Aransas County where one of the stolen skidsteer plus the New Holland was recovered.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•