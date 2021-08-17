Department of Public Safety officers dealt with a fleeing suspect after a routine traffic stop south of Odem.
During the routine traffic violation stop that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the driver, a 16-year-old from Premont, reportedly fled, resulting in him crashing into a nearby 18 wheeler, causing his vehicle to catch fire.
“The driver ran towards the Angelina Estate with officers on foot pursuit,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted on his Facebook page. “He was caught around the Bell St. area along with 5 undocumented subjects.”
Border Patrol subsequently took custody of the undocumented subjects and the driver was taken into custody by DPS.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•