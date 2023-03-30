What started as a traffic stop ended with a search warrant for a house, leading to the largest drug bust the city of Portland has seen in eight years.
Along with a sizable amount of drugs, several firearms were also seized. In total, the drugs found during the bust have a value of around $757,000.
The alleged perpetrator is Justin Hysquierdo. San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith stated that the alleged perpetrator could be facing several felonies.
