A three car collision just north of Odem on U.S. Highway 77 sent drivers to Christus Spohn Shoreline with minor injuries.
On Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m., county investigators said all three vehicles were south bound on U.S. Highway 77 where traffic was stopped and backed up north of Odem due to the train crossing.
“Apparently the Honda wasn’t paying attention and ran into the silver Chevy which hit the white van,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted on social media. “Driver of the van was not injured and drove his van away.”
Rivera said it is common to see traffic backed up in Odem on Friday evenings.
