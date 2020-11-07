ARANSAS PASS – McCampbell-Porter Airport played host to Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) academy on Oct. 16. San Patricio County Airport Manager Gary Lee Davis taught the small class of Corpus Christi firefighters and Corpus Christi International Airport firefighters along with Corpus Christi International Airport firefighter trainer Lieutenant Lara Gephart.
“They get commercial airport, military and general aviation (GA) instructions to complete their training and get certified,” Lee said. “We provided the general aviation part of the training.”
Those emergency response workers received a firsthand look at the airport and what some of the dangers are present at smaller airports such as the two county airports; McCampbell-Porter in Aransas Pass and Alfred C ‘Bubba’ Thomas in Sinton.
Davis explained to the emergency personnel that one of the previous airport managers had purchased an old fire truck from an Army surplus store. Problem was it never ran. And even if it did, who would man it? No one had fire training, and the airport couldn’t afford to hire a full time firefighter much less a fire department.
“You have the maintenance guy, one line guy and an office worker and me,” Davis said. “So that’s your fire crew. And a truck that doesn’t run.”
Davis went on to say that the airport decided to get rid of the fire truck and instead rely on local fire departments – one from Ingleside and the other from Aransas Pass.
“Ingleside is the primary and is a volunteer manned department with roughly 50 or 60 volunteers,” he explained. “But it’s 3.2 miles away and takes about eight minutes to get here.
“Now that’s eight minutes from when all the people show up that are there to man the truck to drive here. So, eight minutes is really a kind of a misnomer.
“But then we also have Aransas Pass, which is a manned department, a little further away. It takes them an extra minute to get here.”
In order to help out the fire departments, last year the airport spent $800,000 to put in a water line to feed a 425,000 gallon pond. Then they placed six purple fire hydrants throughout the airport that can access that water source if need be. Purple hydrants mean they are dry unless the main feed line is turned on as opposed to red hydrants that are ready to go.
Davis showed some incidents that have happened at McCampbell-Porter over the years including a plane crash where an individual was pulling a trailer with a tractor on it across the runway.
He reiterated that this was before his time as airport manager.
The truck pulling the trailer was driving across the runway the same time an airplane was coming in for a landing. Well, the airplane crashed into the tractor, setting both ablaze. While no one was severely injured in the crash, it was something that could have been prevented. Needless to say the aluminum airplane was a total loss; it now sits at the airport and was shown to the emergency personnel there for training.
With budget constraints at the county airport being what they are and only minimal profits coming from hangar rentals and fuel sales, Davis has sought other means of income to properly keep the airports safe.
In September not only did Davis get the go ahead from county commissioners for two ramp maintenance grants worth $50,000 for both airports, but also approved was his recommendation to allow certain commercial activity at the airports.
McCampbell-Porter has a tenant that wants to teach a flight school that will bring in more commercial business. At Alfred C ‘Bubba’ Thomas he has a homeland security tenant who wants to teach single engine flight training.
With big industries just a stone’s throw away from both airports, Davis highlighted the importance of safety and how area fire departments play a significant role in the county’s growth, all in a day’s work.
