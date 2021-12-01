Phillips 66 continues to give to emergency services in San Patricio County with another large donation to improve communication throughout the area.
Tri County Emergency Medical Service (TCEMS) will be able to upgrade their radio/communications system thanks to a $32,000 donation from Phillips 66.
Founded in 1979, TCEMS is a non-profit organization who says their mission is to provide intensive care unit service to the general public in San Patricio, Aransas and Nueces Counties. They currently have 21 full and part-time emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics that service a total population of about 18,700 in their coverage area.
For the past 42 years, TCEMS has been funded by grants and donations which have kept the non-profit organization operating. The $32,000 donation from Phillips 66 will fund upgrades to the radio/communications system and improve the efficiency of TCEMS communications throughout the three counties.
“We just want to thank Phillips 66 for this generous donation and supporting our organization and the community,” TCEMS Executive Director Carrie DeLeon said. “This new technology will help our department stay up to date with the surrounding counties and continue to provide high quality emergency medical services in our area.”
Phillips 66 invests in three philanthropic focus areas – environment and sustainability, education and literacy and community safety and preparedness. The company’s core values – safety, honor and commitment – shape their operations and drive the passion to be a good neighbor in the communities where they live and work.
Phillips 66 Director of Field Communications Jill Sweeney added, “To provide emergency medical services in rural parts of the Coastal Bend lines up perfect with the core values at Phillips 66 and we are proud to support the Tri County EMS.
“Having close relationships with local emergency response agencies and promoting community safety are important to our business.”
