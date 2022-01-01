President Donald J. Trump announced on Dec. 10 that he is endorsing Congressman Michael Cloud for re-election.
Trump said, “Congressman Michael Cloud is doing a phenomenal job serving the incredible people of Texas. He fights hard to support our farmers and vets, secure our border, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the radical left accountable.
“Michael is a strong supporter of our America First agenda and has my complete and total endorsement!”
Cloud thanked President Trump in a statement for his endorsement saying, “I am grateful for President Trump’s strong words of support and confidence in my continuing the important work of restoring the American promise and championing the America First agenda.
He said he remains dedicated to fighting for border security, energy independence, job creation and pushing back against the tide of Marxist policy being put forth by the current Administration.
He added, “I am honored to serve the people of the 27th Congressional District. Our work together continues.”