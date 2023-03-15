After close to 60 years of planning, long before it even opened its doors, the Texas State Aquarium has fulfilled one of its major goals and has opened a new Wildlife Rescue Center.
The opening ceremony, conducted on March 2, furthers the mission of the Texas State Aquarium by preserving and protecting local wildlife.
It is no coincidence that the new Wildlife Rescue Center opened on Texas Independence day. According to Jesse Gilbert, the president and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, Texans have a unique connection to nature.
“I think it’s great that we live in Texas,” said Gilbert. “... We picked this day because we are celebrating this great state but we are also celebrating the future of Texas Wildlife. It’s not a coincidence. I think this state has a legacy of wildlife that this center is going to continue.”
The facility cost approximately $16 million and took a year and a half to construct. ExxonMobil was the primary contributor to the project, contributing $2 million.
According to Andrew Mitton, the technical manager at Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, an ExxonMobil and SABIC joint venture, ExxonMobil is proud to have contributed to environmental protection.
“It’s a natural synergy to have ExxonMobil want to support the Texas rescue center in a big way,” said Mitton. “ExxonMobil is really proud to have a meaningful partnership such as this. By meaningful, it means injured wildlife such as shorebirds, marine animals and turtles can be returned to the wild where they belong.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott was unable to attend the opening personally, however, he did leave a recorded message congratulating all who contributed to the opening of the Wildlife Rescue Center.
“May we reflect on the exceptionalism of our great state and the many hardworking Texans like you who have made Texas the land of opportunity,” said Abbott. “Your work to expand conservation, research and rescue efforts is a testament to Texas exceptionalism.”
Gilbert notes that the building offers major growth potential to wildlife response in the state of Texas and the nation.
“With the Texas State Aquarium and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, we can really lead the way for endangered species recovery and probably be the tip of the spear in the United States,” said Gilbert. “... I think the number one thing is that when people come to the Texas State Aquarium and they create these great memories with their family, they know their dollars are staying right here in Texas to help Texas endangered species.”
Once the ribbon was cut on the new facility, attendees were given the opportunity to see the public portion of the building, including a sea turtle hospital, water testing labs, surgery rooms and patient files for animals that are being treated at the facility. Several sea turtles were already in the turtle hospital, swimming in specially made tanks for recovery.
The Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center will be open for visitation throughout the year.