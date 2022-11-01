San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said there isn’t much emergency responders can do when a wind turbine catches fire. Not when the massive units stretch more than 300 feet in the air – about the same height as the Statue of Liberty.
“We don’t have any fire department that can reach them, so we have to let them burn,” Rivera said.
And that’s been happening with more frequency lately. San Patricio County has around 200 wind turbines spread around all but the eastern portion of the county. And of those 200, there have been three known fires recently.
“The fire department can’t extinguish the fire, so they’ll stay there as long as they have to just to monitor the situation,” Rivera said.
While the wind turbines have been touted as a clean, reliable way of producing energy, the aging units may be showing some of their downside.
According to numerous sources, a wind turbine needs somewhere between 60-80 gallons of oil for lubrication, and Rivera said he’s noticing another problem that will be tough to solve.
“As you drive around the county, you’ll see a lot of these things are leaking oil,” he said. “And another thing that concerns me, as they reach their life expectancy, what becomes of those windmills?”
A Deutschland company called GlobeCore manufactures transformer oil recycling systems, and they say the leaking oil can be a major problem.
“Disposal is often a problem, and the oil may end up in water bodies or in the soil, killing plants and animals and poisoning large amounts of water,” the company said. “Besides, used oil is very hazardous to human health. In some cases, used oil has been named as the cause of cancer in humans.”
So far, in San Patricio, the fires – which can be spectacular as the fiberglass burns – have been confined to the turbines and have not caused major property or wildlife damage. One company, however, says these fires could be stopped before they have a chance to spread.
Ross Paznokas, the business development manager for Fire Trace International, based in Scottsdale, Az., said the owners of these turbines need to invest in suppressants.
“The cost of a fire suppression system for a typical wind turbine is under $10,000,” he said. “That is less than a rounding error of the typical wind turbine at [a cost of] $5.5 million.”
Paznokas said suppression systems are not mandatory, but optional, for wind turbines.
“Most owners who experience a fire or two, the next thing you know, they are talking about putting in fire suppression after the fact…,” he said. “Wind power is awesome, but it needs to be safer.”
According to data published by Fire Trace International, the estimate of fires in wind turbines is 1 in 2,000 each year. In San Patricio County, there have been 3 in 200 in the past few months.