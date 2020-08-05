PORTLAND – Another year and another proposed rate hike is under review by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency (TWIA) on the eve of the first hurricane of the season, Gonzalo.
On June 21, TWIA’s Actuarial & Underwriting Committee met to review the Rate Adequacy Analysis prepared by the Association’s actuarial staff and consider whether to recommend a change in rates to TWIA’s Board of Directors.
TWIA stated through a press release that the Rate Adequacy Analysis indicates that agency’s current rates are inadequate by 44% for residential coverage and 49% for commercial coverage. The Rate Adequacy Analysis is an estimate based on professional judgement and statistical modeling of future weather events. Actual future events will differ from these estimates.
At the time of publication it wasn’t known by what percentage TWIA was going to propose raising insurance rates, but with coastal residents still recovering from Hurricane Harvey nearly three years later, any rate hike is not a welcome one.
“The insurance agencies are lobbying, fast and furious I’m sure, for a rate increase because anytime TWIA increases their rates, insurance agencies can increase theirs,” said San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Foster Edwards.
“I’ve been going to the meetings for years because we need representation from the coast. Last time we had more than 100 residents and business owners and spoke against any rate increase, and we got no rate increase.”
To many residents’ surprise, the Actuarial & Underwriting Committee voted later that day to recommend to the TWIA Board of Directors that the Association file a 0% rate change for commercial and residential wind and hail insurance policies in its required August rate filing.
However, the Committee may revisit the issue of TWIA rates later this year if directed by the Board.
TWIA is required by statute to make a rate filing with the Texas Department of Insurance by Aug. 15 each year. The TWIA Board is expected to receive the committee’s recommendation and vote on the statutorily required rate filing at its quarterly meeting on Aug. 4. The annual rate filing is subject, in certain circumstances, to review and approval by the Commissioner of Insurance.
Members of the public may still comment on the Rate Adequacy Analysis via email to PublicComment@TWIA.org. E-mailed comments received by noon on Friday, July 31, will be compiled and provided to the TWIA Board of Directors prior to the Aug. 4 meeting.
There will also be a period for public comment with respect to the Association’s Rate Adequacy Analysis at the Aug. 4 board meeting, which will be held via teleconference.
Information on how individuals may participate in the Aug. 4 Board meeting will be posted to TWIA’s website on July 24.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.