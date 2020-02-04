SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – As the battle rages on against Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) and the coastal communities, a few well-known names have joined the fight to keep rates from getting any higher.
A release from TWIA on Jan. 28 stated that Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has appointed four state legislators to serve on two oversight boards that will make recommendations for future legislation.
Bonnen appointed Texas House of Representatives Reps. Abel Herrero (Robstown), J.M. Lozano (Kingsville), Geanie Morrison (Victoria) and Ed Thompson (Pearland) to the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board.
The Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board was created by the Legislature in 2009. House Bill 1900, passed last year, directed this board to evaluate a merger of TWIA and the Texas FAIR Plan Association, reporting its recommendations to the Legislature by Jan. 1, 2021.
The Windstorm Insurance Legislative Funding & Funding Structure Oversight Board was established in House Bill 1900 to make recommendations for future legislation to ensure the sustainability of the association’s funding structure. This board is mandated to report its recommendations to the Legislature by Nov. 15, 2020.
Speaker Bonnen also appointed members of the Texas Reps. Greg Bonnen, MD (Friendswood), Alex Dominguez (Brownsville), Todd Hunter (Corpus Christi) and Eddie Lucio, III (Brownsville) to the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Funding & Funding Structure Oversight Board.
TWIA General Manager John Polak said of the speaker’s appointments to these oversight boards, “We look forward to working with the members appointed by Speaker Bonnen to these two oversight boards as they develop recommendations regarding the operations, funding, and sustainability of the association.”
The lieutenant governor will also appoint four members of the Texas Senate to each of the two oversight boards.