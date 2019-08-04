TWIA proposes another rate hike amid Coastal Bend resident, business opposition

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Once again, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) is proposing another rate hike, this time just months after pulling the plug on a previous attempt to raise Coastal Bend residents’ rates by 10%.
In September of last year, county officials joined other coastal communities to speak out against a proposed TWIA insurance rate increase of 30% after Hurricane Harvey. Prior laws kept the rate hike capped at 10%, so last August, TWIA voted to raise the rates up to that 10%.
After months of rallies held by outspoken Coastal Bend residents and county officials against a TWIA proposed insurance rate increase, Gov. Greg Abbott stepped in just before the Oct. 15 deadline to delay any decisions made for or against the rate hike.
At the end of June, State Rep. Todd Hunter took to the podium at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce to give an update on TWIA reforms as well as inform the community of what’s coming next.
Another proposed rate hike was coming next.
On July 24, TWIA notified the public via a press release that they had until noon on July 31 to email their comments for or against the new proposed rate hike which could be as high as 40% for coastal residents and up to 50% for coastal businesses.
The release from TWIA stated, “(On July 23), we posted the Association’s Rate Adequacy Analysis for 2019 to our website in compliance with laws passed by the 86th Texas Legislature this year. Although this legislative requirement does not become effective until Sept. 1, 2019, the association believes transparency on this issue is in the best interest of our stakeholders.
“The TWIA Board of Directors will consider this analysis at their upcoming board meeting on Aug. 6 in Galveston, during which they will take action regarding the Aassociation’s mandatory, annual rate filing.”
TWIA’s rate adequacy analysis concludes that their rates are inadequate by 41.7% for residential coverage and 50% for commercial coverage.
That was an increase from last year’s analysis, which concluded that their rates were inadequate by 32% for residential coverage and 37% for commercial coverage.
On Monday, the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, along with Port Aransas, Ingleside, Rockport-Fulton, Portland and Aransas Pass Chambers, held a press conference at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi which included guest speakers State Rep. Todd Hunter, State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales to address the proposed hike and the press release.
“Did you know that TWIA heard about this press conference?” Rep. Hunter said. “They just sent out a note to the press and to the chambers trying to say that we’re wrong.
“The Legislature passed a law that said between now and 2021 there will be a legislative oversight board to create a new ranking structure in rating. That was passed before May 27. They completely ignored that as soon as we left Austin and they’re holding an August meeting.
“Have you read that beautiful stuff?
“You deserve a 40% rate hike for your home. Your businesses get 50 plus percent. Now listen to that. They have analysis to increase you personally and your business 40 to 50%.
“And then they haven’t even told us what they are going to ask for.
“That’s really public disclosure, isn’t it?”
A spokesperson for TWIA said that they are required to make a filing with the Department of Insurance every year, whether the rates go up, down or stay the same. He also said that nothing is proposed until the board meets, which they will do on Aug. 6.
Nueces County Judge Canales said a rate hike would hurt businesses looking to come to coastal cities – especially if it’s 50%.
She added that she likes these type of moments, when someone like TWIA threatens a rate hike, because it brings all the coastal cities and chambers together and allows them to put aside their differences and work on one common goal.
“If we can come together for this common problem to create the type of voice that we are so good at projecting, we will send the strongest of messages,” Canales said.
“And we say absolutely ‘no’ to any TWIA rate hike.”