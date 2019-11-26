TWIA sets Corpus Christi meeting for proposed 5 percent rate hike

COASTAL BEND – Last Tuesday evening a media alert was sent out around 7 p.m. from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA).
The alert stated that the Actuarial & Underwriting Committee of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) met earlier on Tuesday to consider the development of recommendations to the Association’s Board of Directors concerning rate filings as permitted by law, rate adequacy issues, and strategies.
It said that the committee discussed comments submitted by TWIA staff in response to issues raised by the committee during its last meeting in October. The committee also received both written and in-person comments from the public on the association’s rate adequacy analysis.
The public comments both in-person and emailed were more than likely not very nice since Coastal Bend residents have been fighting TWIA over proposed rate hikes for a couple of years now, but yet every few months they keep trying.
The media alert also stated that the committee voted to recommend to the TWIA Board that the association make a proposed rate filing for a 5% increase for both commercial and residential risks with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI).
Calls to TWIA’s communications specialists in Austin only revealed the statements given in the media alert, nearly verbatim.
The alert also stated that the committee voted to recommend to the TWIA Board that they direct TWIA staff to provide additional written information to the TWIA Board, the committee, and TDI on issues discussed at the meeting related to TWIA’s rate adequacy analysis within three months following the TWIA Board’s meeting on Dec. 10.
The TWIA Board will meet in Corpus Christi on Dec. 10 at the Omni Hotel where recommendations will be presented by Committee Chair Debbie King.
These meetings are open to the public and they will accept public comment or comments via email at a specific date that was not available during the time of publication.
No agenda for the meeting has been published.
With the meeting in December being held in San Patricio County’s backyard, it’s likely to be a lively one.