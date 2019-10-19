CORPUS CHRISTI – On Oct. 1, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) sent out a release which started with, “Good afternoon and happy Friday from TWIA!”
Coastal residents didn’t find the rest of the email so cheery.
In the release, it stated that the TWIA Actuarial & Underwriting Committee would meet on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m., “for review and possible action regarding development of recommendations to the Association’s Board of Directors concerning rate filings as permitted by law, rate adequacy issues and strategies.”
This comes after a meeting earlier this year where the TWIA Board of Directors met and were unable to get enough votes to secure a rate hike.
President and CEO of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce John LaRue said in a statement, “TWIA’s plan to raise rates during this sensitive time when people are still rebuilding their homes and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is insensitive and unnecessary.”
That same statement called for all coastal area business owners and residents to attend a press conference held Monday to discuss what TWIA is doing and how they can stop them.
“This may seem for some of you, as Yogi Berra put it, like deja vu all over again,” LaRue said at the press conference. “We did this in July and we went to Galveston to fight for no rate increase against the TWIA board and we were successful.
“But it didn’t last long.
“Here we are in October and TWIA is trying to do an end run, trying to do it again through an actuarial committee.”
On that same Monday at 8:24 a.m., TWIA released a statement that read, “The following statement is issued in connection with the press conference being held by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m.”
The statement continued, “TWIA understands the importance of the issue of rates for our coastal communities, policyholders and other stakeholders, along with making sure we have the financial capacity to be there for our policyholders when they need us most. TWIA has actively sought public input on our rate adequacy analysis since it was posted on July 22. We have received hundreds of additional comments from interested stakeholders by e-mail since the meeting of the Actuarial & Underwriting Committee was announced on Oct. 4. We will be sharing this feedback with members of the Committee today. The meeting on Thursday is an opportunity for the Committee to evaluate TWIA’s rate adequacy analysis and make a recommendation to the TWIA Board of Directors. The Committee is advisory only and will accept comment from any members of the public who wish to attend the meeting at our office in Austin on Oct. 17.”
Not all of the committee members will be present in Austin for the meeting and will be listening in on a conference call.
Several coastal residents, city officials and business owners called the move cowardly because so many people showed up in person for the board meeting to speak up about the proposed rate increase, they figured the committee didn’t want to show their face and be delivered more impassioned reasons to stop trying to raise their insurance rates.
TWIA’s most recent statement, released Tuesday, read, “Members of the public may provide public comment to the Committee by coming in person to TWIA’s offices in Austin at the time of the conference call, 1:30 p.m. The Committee has set aside a period for in-person public comment on the meeting agenda.”
But there they will be speaking mostly to a phone.
Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said, “ It just seems odd that we only have one representative, Georgia Neblett from Port Aransas, that’s on board. The rest of them are outside the area that’s going to be affected which may seem kind of a conflict of interest.
“You’re assessing rates on paper that you don’t have to live with.
“The other thing is, at my age, we’re tired of these meetings fighting TWIA, but we’re also not going to quit.
“We’re in this for the long haul.”
Fulton Mayor Jimmy Kendrick, a retired educator who lives on a fixed income, added, “My taxes are cheaper than my wind storm insurance.
“My flood insurance is $700, my homeowner’s insurance is $500.
“Folks, there’s something wrong with that picture if you cannot live in our community, without paying high insurance costs.”
Kendrick continued by saying that people can’t afford the dream of having their own home anymore if the rates keep increasing.
He also said that he challenges the state of Texas and the governor to change the board and have more people who actually live in the area and would be affected by the rate increases to have seats.
“It’s time for everybody to rise up and fight for your homes, folks,” Mayor Kendrick said. “Fight for your way of life, fight for the businesses. One day you will not have a Stripes at the end of the street, or a check or even a bank.
“It’s time to step up and get serious because if we don’t, somebody else will.
“These scumbags are going to kick our rear-end if we don’t.
“They’re a bunch of scumbags up there running this thing.”
Although TWIA is holding a meeting, they will not be able to vote on rate hike on Oct. 17.
More updates will be available when they are received and will be available at mySouTex.com or Facebook.com/NewsSanPatSinton.