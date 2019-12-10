TWIA votes ‘No’ on proposed 5% rate hike

CORPUS CHRISTI – Hundreds of coastal residents including local and state officials filed into the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel Tuesday morning for the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s (TWIA) board meeting where they would vote on a proposed 5% rate hike on policyholders.
More than 40 local residents showcased their outrage to the TWIA board during the public comment period which lasted hours.
Ultimately, after a nearly five hour meeting, the board voted not to raise insurance rates and keep them as they are ... for now.
To read about what the public had to say to the board face-to-face and what TWIA plans next, read Thursday’s edition of The News of San Patricio.