TWIA votes on no increased rates, for now

GALVESTON – The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) has proposed no rate increase for 2020. The decision came earlier this afternoon at TWIA’s Board of Directors meeting in Galveston.
On July 24, TWIA notified the public via a press release that they had until noon on July 31 to email their comments for or against a potential rate hike which could be as high as 40% for coastal residents and up to 50% for coastal businesses.
The release from TWIA stated, “(On July 23), we posted the Association’s Rate Adequacy Analysis for 2019 to our website in compliance with laws passed by the 86th Texas Legislature this year. Although this legislative requirement does not become effective until Sept. 1, 2019, the association believes transparency on this issue is in the best interest of our stakeholders.
“The TWIA Board of Directors will consider this analysis at their upcoming board meeting on Aug. 6 in Galveston, during which they will take action regarding the Aassociation’s mandatory, annual rate filing.”
TWIA faced heavy opposition from residents and elected officials along the Texas Gulf Coast, including San Patricio County.
The Coastal Bend Delegation, led by Todd Hunter appeared at the meeting today in Galveston. Those in attendance from San Patricio County were as following: Foster Edwards, SPCEDC; Rosemary Vega, Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce; Jane Gimler, Ingleside Chamber of Commerce; Shelly Stuart, Portland Chamber of Commerce; Pete Perkins, Lesley Sence-Mora, Sinton Chamber of Commerce; and Aransas Pass Mayor Ram Gomez.
In a five to three vote, TWIA Board of Directors voted no to a rate increase.
The motion for a zero percent rate increase, also clarified that the board would re-evaluate this proposal later this year.
TWIA is mandated by state law to have a proposed rate filed by Aug. 15 but can revisit it at any time afterward.