On a sweltering summer day in south Texas, Linda Duran rode in air-conditioning on her way home from seeing her husband at a nursing home.
She said she uses a public transit service every day to also get to work and the grocery store, and now TxDOT is making it a little more comfortable for her and the hundreds that rely on public transit by investing nearly $150 million.
On July 12, the Texas Transportation Commission awarded more than $68 million in federal and state funds to transit providers across the state. Combined with an award granted in June, TxDOT is distributing more than $146 million in funding, a 65% increase compared to funds approved in the summer of 2021. This increase is partly due to additional federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Across the state the funds will make transit safer and more reliable, ensuring Texans have access to jobs, schools, healthcare and other important destinations and services.
“This funding is critical to ensuring everyone in Texas, especially in rural areas, has access to where they need to go safely and reliably,” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. “Many people across the state rely on these services for basic life needs because they have no other option.”
Transit agencies can use this funding to cover maintenance costs, buy new buses, build new facilities and expand their services to pick up more people.
Locally, the Rural Economic Assistance League (REAL), which serves nine counties in the Coastal Bend area including San Patricio, Bee, Live Oak and Refugio counties.
REAL will build a multimodal transit facility after doubling its service area over the past several years.
These state and federal funds support rural and urban transit services in more than 90% of the state’s land area, serving more than a third of the state’s population. The services these agencies provide vary but can include both picking up customer at designated locations and taking customers to and from their homes.
“We’re excited to help fund these agencies as they continue to help the people of Texas,” New added.
