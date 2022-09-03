With the stoppage of construction on the main span of the New Harbor Bridge recently, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is taking steps to ensure the project not only continues as planned, but is safe once completed.
On Aug. 16, TxDOT held a press conference to address the public’s concerns and said, “Due to confirmed safety deficiencies and a lack of responsiveness, TxDOT today issued a notice of default to the developer of the New Harbor Bridge Project, Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC).”
The notice of default gives FDLLC 15 days to present a plan to correct the identified deficiencies. If the developer fails to adequately address the deficiencies in this timeframe, TxDOT will issue a formal default and replace them as the contractor on the project.
“Flatiron/Dragados has refused to acknowledge the safety issues that have been identified or taken any steps to correct them,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “This is unacceptable and places TxDOT in the unfortunate position of having to provide Flatiron/Dragados with a notice of default.”
TxDOT has consistently communicated its concerns to FDLLC about non-conforming design flaws.
“There were assurances by Flatiron/Dragados that these issues had been addressed,” Williams continued. “This is unfortunate. It’s disappointing, and it’s unacceptable.”
Reconstruction?
When the safety issues were first brought to light, FDLLC continued on with construction so would TxDOT need to tear down what has already been built and start over again?
“We’re not at that conclusion right now,” Williams continued. “This is also a design build project, so there are design efforts that go on simultaneously with construction.
“We felt like there was ample opportunity for Flatiron to address these issues through the construction process. And we believe that there are remedies that can be undertaken. Even now, to address those issues with the structure that’s there.”
Williams said there is still more investigating to be done and doesn’t know what will happen at this moment.
Safety
To validate FDLLC’s work, TxDOT hired an independent bridge engineering firm, SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies (IBT), in 2020, to provide a third-party review of the bridge design.
“Flatiron/Dragados has given us assurances, they’ve given us information that their bridge meets the safety requirements that TxDOT has specified in our contract and that are consistent industry standards nationwide,” Williams said. “That’s why it was important for us to bring in an objective, third party bridge engineer who was qualified and experienced in designing these types of projects and look independently at those issues.”
TxDOT said the safety concerns center around design issues which include the foundations, load and weight capacity, structure and the future stability of the main stay bridge.
The IBT independent reports confirmed TxDOT’s safety concerns and are available at www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot.html.
TxDOT formally raised these issues with FDLLC on April 29, through a notice of non-conforming work and then directed FDLLC to pause construction on July 15, to ensure further construction did not result in unsafe conditions. Copies of these letters and other correspondence are available at the link above.
Legal action?
The question was brought up if there will be legal action brought upon FDLLC due to their lack of responsiveness to the safety issues brought forth multiple times by TxDOT.
“There’s no legal action at this point,” Williams said. “Obviously our contract allows for certain remedies for the state of Texas to consider should Flatiron/Dragados fail to live up to their requirements under this contract.”
He said one of those remedies could be to seek damages from them to the state of Texas for the cost of TxDOT having to replace them which could lead to a lengthy court battle.
“We’re not at that point yet,” Williams continued. “We’re in the process of giving (FDLLC) a fair opportunity – as we always have – to respond to the safety issues.”
Who’s going to pay for the overages?
With constant construction stoppages, local government entities such as San Patricio County, which shelled out $12 million for the New Harbor Bridge, are wondering who will be paying the overages on the $930 million project.
“I can confirm that there’s not going to be additional costs to the local entities for this,” Williams added. “I’m not here today to speculate on what the additional costs may be to the state of Texas.
“We would, as we mentioned earlier, look to pursue any contract remedies that we have to recover those costs that are owed.
“But most importantly, we’re going to see this project through to completion. We’re committed to that. Our commission is committed to that and we want to reassure the region that is going to be our focus moving forward.”
As of July of this year, TxDOT has paid $774 million towards the project.
Old bridge
The entire reason the New Harbor Bridge Project came to be in the first place the original Harbor Bridge had reached its life expectancy.
So how much longer will residents be able to use the old bridge and will it be safe?
“We’re going to do everything we can to assure them the bridge is safe, that this is why we’re here today, to emphasize that important point of how critical safety is for us,” Williams stated.
TxDOT said in the meantime, motorists can continue to travel on the existing Harbor Bridge, which is safe and on a regular maintenance and inspection schedule.
Is there a new timeline?
I want to be fair to the current Designers and give them their time,” Williams added. “We want to be as objective as possible with Flatiron/Dragados and give them every opportunity to take the needed steps to address those issues.”
He said that there are emergency actions that could be taken to ensure that the project remains underway even if they do have to seek a new designer.
The original timeline for the new bridge completion was 2020, then it was moved to 2024 last year and Williams said it is unknown at the moment.
“We share that frustration, but I want to assure you all of our commitment to see this project through to the end.”
