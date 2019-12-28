TxDOT releases update on Harbor Bridge project investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI – In late November the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project design activities were halted amid safety concerns.
When the historic groundbreaking ceremony kicked off in August 2016 for the more than $900 million Harbor Bridge project, Gov. Greg Abbott said the new bridge will be an iconic landmark.
“TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) has been working, not just on projects like this but across the state, to get our traffic moving again,” Abbott said. “There have been many different people from many different agencies who have been a part of this project.”
One of those agencies is FIGG Bridge Engineers, whose Florida International University bridge collapsed on March 15, 2018, killing six people.
On Oct. 22, the National Transportation Safety Board declared that the fatal bridge collapse in Florida was caused by design flaws.
Following the incident, TxDOT released a statement which said, “TxDOT works to ensure the safety of those using our vast system by diligently monitoring all construction, inspecting all roadway bridges in the state at least every two years and working closely with partners to build and maintain a safe system.”
The design work on the new bridge project was then halted with a statement from TxDOT on Nov. 14 saying, “The Texas Department of Transportation continues to fully review the recent findings by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for applicability to TxDOT projects. During this review, TxDOT has asked Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, the developers of the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project, to suspend design activities on the Harbor Bridge project.”
TxDOT also said in the statement that they will continue to monitor the investigation surrounding the Florida bridge collapse and review the National Transportation Safety Board’s findings once they are received.
TxDOT announced in a statement released on Dec. 19 that it completed its review of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation of a 2018 bridge incident in Florida to determine applicability to TxDOT projects. TxDOT is now gathering additional information from Flatiron/Dragados LLC (FDLLC), the developer of the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project, to continue moving the project forward.
“With safety as the top priority, TxDOT and the developer are committed to delivering this project as efficiently as possible,” the statement read.
The two big questions on area residents’ minds is when will the project be completed and will it cost local counties more money as the project drags on.
“Due to the uniqueness of the new bridge’s main span, TxDOT is coordinating with the developer to further ensure that the appropriate oversight, commensurate to the complexity of the cable-stayed portion of the bridge, is fully implemented. As more detail becomes available, TxDOT will share any impacts this may have on the project timeline and costs.”
The statement also read that work on all other aspects of the project such as drainage, roadway and overpass construction and reconstruction of a major new interchange at I-37/US 181/SH 286 continues to move forward.
“All construction undergoes an extensive quality review and acceptance process,” the statement continued. “TxDOT has ensured that the design of all construction to date is safe and has been built in compliance with all contract requirements and specifications.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.