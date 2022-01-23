Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation and essential infrastructure is needed to meet the demands of the booming population.
At the same time, private property ownership is a bedrock principle in Texas and balancing the expansion of critical infrastructure like roads, internet and electricity lines and pipelines for oil, natural gas and water, while also protecting private property rights, is an utmost priority. To provide greater sources of information about the process, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has published the “Landowner Handbook: Pipelines 101”, a booklet that serves as a resource for all parties involved to help facilitate open, honest and mutually beneficial conversations.
“Every Texan relies on electric transmission lines, roads, drainage and flood control, and pipelines for water, oil, natural gas and transportation fuels,” TXOGA president Todd Staples said. “The expansion of this indispensable infrastructure – while also protecting private property rights – is essential to the state’s continued growth and success.
“Our “Landowner Handbook: Pipelines 101” booklet details private property rights, how the pipeline industry is protecting and improving communities, and provides insight on pipeline regulation and oversight.”
Staples said pipelines are the safest and most environmentally friendly method for transporting oil, natural gas and fuel.
“When pipeline companies are considering a new project, they are fully committed to working alongside landowners through a fair and open process that strikes the right balance between protecting private property rights while ensuring the essential infrastructure needed for a growing Texas can continue to be built,” he added. “Fairness and respect are key to developing the infrastructure projects needed to deliver clean, affordable and reliable Texas-grown energy.”
The booklet can be downloaded at www.txoga.org.