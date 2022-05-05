The Portland Chamber of Commerce played host to Texas Oil and Gas Association Regional Director Matt Garcia for its breakfast series talk about the Texas oil and gas industry.
During the April 19 presentation, Garcia delved into what the war in Ukraine has done to the oil industry and what the future holds for oil and gas as companies seek out cleaner fuels.
“Since I’ve been in the oil and gas industry, obviously every now and then energy makes headlines in one way or another,” Garcia said,“and I imagine a lot of people in this room feel the same way.
“What really happened there is the story of how the American energy renaissance ran headfirst into a global pandemic, which ran headfirst into the energy transition, which ran headfirst into a Russian invasion of Ukraine and all those factors have created an unprecedented level of volatility.”
He said there are four P’s which are driving the American energy renaissance: production, pipelines, processing and ports.
For production, he displayed a graph which showed that in 2017, the U.S. was still trailing Saudi Arabia and Russia as a global leading crude producer. But in 2018, the United States took the global lead and has had the lead ever since.
“We can produce it well, we can produce it relatively quickly and, unlike Russia and Saudi Arabia, we can produce it with a much lower greenhouse gas emission footprint,” he continued. “American produced crude oil is very highly sought after by emerging economies around the world.”
Texas also produces the most oil with 4.7 million barrels per day compared to the U.S. total of 11.6 million barrels per day. He said Texas also produces about 25 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas with the U.S. being the world’s No. 1 natural gas producer.
“For a world that is continually looking at transitioning into lower carbon intensity fuels,” Garcia said. “What natural gas does is displace coal. So for decades and decades – and essentially centuries – we’ve been utilizing coal to power industry and power our moving world.
“Natural gas, having about half the carbon intensity of coal, is driving the new energy demand, with renewables certainly taking a degree in market share, but that market share is growing and renewables are inherently intermittent. You need a base load source for when the wind isn’t blowing, and the sun isn’t shining and natural gas fills that void.”
He said that while natural gas demand has been relatively low over the course of the last five years, there has been a rebound effect that has caused the nation to max out its capacity for production with Europe now a major customer.
With the pandemic and years of policies that restricted energy production on their own soil, Europe became heavily reliant on Russia for their energy. When Russia invaded Ukraine that sent up warning flags and Europe then had to figure out another source of energy should Russia try and use that as leverage in the war to gain support.
“So American natural gas is the tool in which the world can rely on to power their homes, power their lives, power their futures and again, we’re continuing to produce more of it.”
Crypto boom
Garcia said that pipelines are by far the safest way in which oil and gas gets transported. He said shutting down the Keystone Pipeline didn’t stop the oil from reaching its destination, it simply moved to being transported by truck and rail, essentially making it more dangerous to the public.
“If you have it under the ground, out of thoroughfares, out of public being able to stumble over it, your chances of any kind of environmental negative impacts become statistically much, much lower,” Garcia explained. “Now you’re exposing it to public transit, you’re exposing it to animals, you’re exposing it to a much higher degree, every single one of those molecules has a more difficult journey and pipelines really are the way to go.”
He said that there needs to be more pipeline because some gas coming from the Permian Basin is simply stranded there because demand is so high for natural gas.
Garcia also stated that there is a gold rush of cryptocurrency mining companies running out to the Permian Basin to try to set up contracts with some of these producers to actually have an on site Bitcoin or cryptocurrency mining operation out on those sights in West Texas so they can capture that gas, run it through a gas powered generator and use it to run very, very demanding crypto currency mining computers.
Back in 2021, Business Insider said that Bitcoin mining consumes about 91 terawatt-hours of electricity annually which is more than the annual use of electricity of Finland which has a population of 5.5 million people.
“There was just a big conference where Gov. Greg Abbott recently said he wanted Texas to be the cryptocurrency capital of the world, which we are absolutely all for,” Garcia added.
Processing power
About 25% of the oil and gas used in the United States is for retail transportation fuels – the gas and diesel that we put in cars and trucks. Garcia added that while there is a big push for electric vehicles, there aren’t enough rare minerals on Earth to make all those batteries should the vehicle manufacturing industry switch to all electric vehicles. He also stated that of those rare minerals, 80%-90% are found in China which created supply chain issues that crippled many industries during the pandemic.
He said that another 25% of oil and gas is used by commercial transportation fuels and the last 50% is used for things such as clothes, laptops, food because they all need to be delivered or manufactured, which uses fuel.
“So even theoretically, if you completely eliminated oil and gas from the transportation sector and you made it 100% electrified, you ran on hydrogen, you ran on nuclear, there’s still no replacement for things,” Garcia said. “And it’s not just in more consumer material items, many essential items like pharmaceutical medicines, the capsules that actually contain the medicine themselves, those are made out of oil and gas.
“So much of the medical technology is of course oil and gas, so those items are simply not replaceable.”
Fueling the globe
Garcia noted the growth of the Port of Corpus Christi and said he thinks it will overtake the Houston port to become the busiest in Texas in the very near future.
“The vast majority of crude oil that’s being produced in the United States is coming out of the Port of Corpus Christi,” Garcia said. “Much of the natural gas is also flowing out of the Port of Corpus Christi as well as LNG (liquefied natural gas).”
He said U.S. LNG is what is helping supplant Russian gas in Europe with exports last year totalling 9.7 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas. He said in the next five to 10 years, the capacity could potentially double.
“I say potentially because it’s a long permitting process to get a natural gas facility,” Garcia continued. “A lot of the natural gas facilities, because the permitting process is so long and because the infrastructure is very fixed, once you have a natural gas pipeline, the facility is not going anywhere anytime soon.”
