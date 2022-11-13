Traffic is about to get a lot better in Portland. Later this week, TxDOT has announced the U.S.-181 northbound direct-connector bridge will open.
The project, which began in January 2019, will complete the second of two major bridge connections into the Gregory area. The 2,760-foot U.S.-181 south connector was opened on July 18. Weather-permitting, TxDOT will open the northbound phase on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Upon opening, drivers will no longer need to exit at Sunset Drive in Gregory to continue along 181 North and travel towards Taft.
Robert Isassi, the Sinton Area engineer for TxDOT, said the opening of the bridge will allow a number of other important projects to be completed.
“The next big thing to be done between Buddy Ganem and the US-181/SH-35 split is that we need to install four 10x10 concrete box culverts under 181 to improve drainage in the Gregory-Portland area,” he said.
TxDOT is working on that project in conjunction with the area Drainage Districts, and the water is expected to flow to Butterfly Creek.
According to a TxDOT release, both bridges will contain two lanes of traffic in each direction. That has not been the case during construction, as only one lane has been open on the southbound connector.
Along with the upcoming drainage project, Isassi said a number of surface streets that have received a disproportionate amount of wear-and-tear will be repaved.
“We’re going to repair the frontage road by Sunset, but in order to do that, we need to get everyone up on the connector bridge,” he said.
This phase of the Portland road construction project cost $44 million. It is separate from the project that was let last year south of Buddy Ganem.