U.S. Highway 181 and State Highway 188 intersection in Sinton to close on Wednesday

SINTON – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the U.S. Highway 181 and State Highway 188 intersection east of Sinton is scheduled to be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, to allow contractors to pour the concrete slab for the new overpass at this location.
Traffic will be redirected through crossovers north and south of the intersection.
TxDOT said that motorists should allow extra travel time and are urged to slow down in the work zone and follow all traffic control instructions.
For more information, contact Rickey.Dailey@TxDOT.gov or (361) 808-2544.