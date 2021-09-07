While the surge of undocumented immigrants has mostly existed around San Patricio County, the issue is beginning to hit home. Just in the past few weeks the sheriff’s office has been arresting immigrants within county lines, putting a strain on county assets as well as putting law enforcement officers’ lives in greater risk due to many of them carrying COVID-19.
Sheriff Oscar Rivera said that in neighboring Refugio County, one of their deputies and one of their jailers had to transport an undocumented immigrant because Border Patrol didn’t have the manpower. Rivera claimed both the jailer and the deputy may have caught COVID-19 from the immigrant. The jailer later died, while the deputy was hospitalized for several days.
“And then we have the same circumstances the following day with the transport of five to Kingsville because (the border patrol) doesn’t have anybody to transport these people,” Rivera said.
“When we have 212,000 people come through that were captured in the month of July in Texas, that’s a hell of a lot of people.”
Trying to help the undocumented immigrant surge in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in early March which is meant to help secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs in Texas.
Gov. Abbott enlisted the help of Department of Public Safety troopers, agents, guardsmen and rangers to help out, but Rivera said the strain on county law enforcement is definitely noticeable, especially in the expenditure of residents’ tax dollars.
“In Brooks County, the sheriff has had 52 immigrants who have died in his county, and then who pays for the autopsies?” Rivera asked. “The county does.”
Rivera said that once the word got out about the borders being open, undocumented immigrants flooded states like New Mexico, Texas and Florida. Should any of them need medication, hospitalization or any other special needs, it’s up to the counties to pay for it.
“My problem is, why are we using tax money to take care of borders?” Rivera added. “Isn’t this a federal government issue?”
Rivera also said that there are no plans in place for the federal government to reimburse counties for their costs, and that the state actually said that counties should band together and sue. He said he didn’t like that idea because what if he needs federal government help down the road and they hold it against the state or San Pat County for suing them.
Rivera added that, at a recent sheriff’s coalition meeting, the easiest way to combat this is simply close the borders.
The founder of Texans for Closing the Borders David Calame is attempting to do just that.
He will hold a Coastal Bend Border Awareness Rally on Sept. 12, from 3-5 p.m. at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. in Portland, with guest speaker Goliad Sheriff Roy Boyd.
“We’re having rallies across the state in hopes of enlightening local citizens about what’s going on at the border, and how it’s going to affect lives now and in the future,” Calame said. “We’re gonna bring a lot of insights from reporters and citizen journalists that are actually on the border, recording illegals coming across and having conversations with them.”
