The elected officials lineup in San Patricio County didn’t change much last week as the primaries ended with 7,500 residents casting their ballots.
The battle for San Patricio County judge will continue in November with Republican incumbent David Krebs heading against Democrat Rudy Davila.
For the county commissioner Pct. 4 seat, incumbent Howard Gillespie beat out Craig Doreck with 996 votes to 483.
For the county commissioner Pct. 2, former Portland City Council member Tom Yardley won 1,067 votes to beat out Maria Luthiger, 363 votes, and Larry Thormaehlen, 226 votes.
“Our Election Return Watch Event turned into a Victory Party,” Yardley said. “I am looking forward to working with Judge David Krebs and the other County Commissioners to help guide San Patricio County forward towards our future.
“Additional growth is coming to San Patricio County and I believe it is vital that this growth is managed appropriately.”
He said he will work hard to help guide growth in a manner that is beneficial to the county, the cities, the infrastructure and the environment. Yardley added that he will continue to work to get the San Patricio County 21st Century Industrial Growth Plan completed and then ensure that any future tax abatements are tied to this plan to incentivize new companies to locate in the areas identified as favorable for future growth.
“We as San Patricio citizens deserve to have more say with what occurs within our county and I will work hard to make that happen,” he continued. “Amongst many others who supported my campaign, I also would like to thank the other two county commissioner candidates for Precinct 2, Maria Luthiger and Larry Thormaehlen for filing to run in this election. We are a government ‘of the people’ and for that concept to work we must have good people willing to step up to serve their country and their communities.
“It takes a great deal of time, effort, money, and determination to run a campaign and I recognize the hard work that you both did. Maria, I must say you made this election a very interesting event and you made me work hard for each and every vote.
“Thank you both for running good campaigns and I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”
Yardley will take his seat in commissioners court in January 2023.
