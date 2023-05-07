Unofficial election results are in for the 2023 city and school elections in San Patricio County. While some incumbents were reelected, some municipalities and school districts will be seeing new faces in their councils and boards.
Sinton
Council Member Place 3
No incumbent ran in this race.
• Greg Ybarra has the most votes with 258 votes.
• Roland Cantu and Gabriel Morales followed with 143 and 62 votes respectively
Council Member Place 5
• Incumbent Mary Speidel ran unopposed. She won the race with 302 votes.
Sinton ISD Board of Trustees
Four candidates were elected to the SISD Board of Trustees. These candidates were:
• Incumbent Jimmie Alaniz with 443 votes.
• Incumbent Sam Lankford with 425 votes.
• Crystal Saldana with 335 votes.
• Incumbent Ethan Garza with 325 votes.
• The remaining candidates were Candice Wood, Incumbent Patrick Houser and Lissa Ruiz, with 228, 285 and 244 votes respectively.
Portland
City Council
Five candidates ran to fill four seats in the city of Portland. The unofficial winners of this election were:
• Incumbent John Sutton Jr. with 1,246 votes.
• Incumbent John Green with 1,238 votes.
• Incumbent Troy Bethel with 1,126 votes.
• Incumbent Bill Wilson II with 1,092 votes.
• The remaining candidate was Erik Levandowski with 486 votes.
Gregory-Portland ISD Board of Trustees
Eight candidates ran for three seats on the G-PISD Board of Trustees. The unofficial winners were:
• Incumbent Carrie Gregory with 1.082 votes.
• Incumbent Tim Flinn with 1,082 votes.
• Lora Deluna with 900 votes.
• The remaining candidates were John Reed, Megan Axelson, Alan DeLaRosa, Gilbert Cotinas and Deena Henderson, with 623, 172, 732, 551, and 450 votes respectively.
G-PISD Bond Proposition
The bond proposition put forth by the school district passed with 1,357 votes for and 735 votes against.
Odem
Mayor
• David Maldonado won against Incumbent Virginia Garza with 274 votes.
• Garza received 226 votes.
Alderman Place 1
• Former Odem Mayor Billy Huerta won against Miranda Rendon with 313 votes.
• Rendon received 188 votes.
Alderman Place 2
• Incumbent Yolanda Alvaro won against Sandra Ridgway with 313 votes.
• Ridgway received 176 votes.
Alderman Place 3
• Incumbent Isaa Dominguez won against Amanda Garcia with 272 votes.
• Garcia received 232 votes.
Alderman Place 4
• Incumbent Jesse Falcon won against Amanda Young with 284 votes.
• Young received 207 votes.
Alderman Place 5
• Incumbent Hector Martinez Jr did not run in this race. Elizabeth Candela won against Johnny • • Garza with 274 votes. Johnny received 226 votes.
Odem-Edroy ISD Bond Proposition
OEISD passed its bond proposition with 413 votes for and 257 votes against.
Mathis
Mayor
• Mathis Mayor Ciri Villarreal ran unopposed, receiving 254 votes.
Council Member Place 3
• In the unofficial results of the election, Isabel Rivera beat Incumbent Israel Gonzales with 153 votes.
• Gonzales received 150 votes.
Council Member Place 5
• Incumbent David Garcia ran unopposed. Garcia received 265 votes.
School Trustee Place 3
Three candidates ran for this race.
• Incumbent Moises Alfaro won with 245 votes.
• Abel Monsibaiz and Alan Gutierrez received 145 and 31 votes respectively.
School Trustee Place 4
• Incumbent Justine Sablatura ran unopposed. Sablatura received 328 votes.
School Trustee Place 5
• Incumbent Angie Trejo ran unopposed. She received 325 votes.
Taft
Taft ISD Board of Trustees
Four candidates ran for two open positions in the TISD Board of Trustees. The winners were:
• Incumbent Diana Buendia with 113 votes.
• Greg Benedict with 112 votes.
• The remaining two candidates, Incumbent Larry Thormaehlen and Summer Garcia, received 89 and 58 votes respectively.