MATHIS – The Mathis Police Department released the name and photo of one of the two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery yesterday at the Mathis Circle K.
The Mathis PD is searching for Bulfrano Avila out of San Antonio in connection with the robbery.
The suspects are believed to have stolen approximately $3,000 from the victim and are considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone knows the identity or seem familiar with the suspects, call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113 immediately and give as much detailed information as possible.
The police department will try and post clearer footage of the two men when it comes available.