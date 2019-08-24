TAFT – “I guess somebody thought that it was funny to go around with a box cutter and cut open a bunch of our cotton modules and cut the wrap on them that holds them together and so then cotton just spills everywhere,” local farmer Joe Easterwood said.
The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received calls over the weekend from three farmers saying that someone was going around on county road northeast of Taft and slicing open the large modules of cotton that are currently lining county highways as well.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs even received a phone call early Monday morning informing him of what had happened over the weekend.
And perhaps its not just the nature of the crime, which is considered criminal mischief and a felony, that has everyone stunned, but the fact that over all these years it’s never happened before.
“Not here,” Easterwood said. “I heard of it going on in the Rio Grande Valley a couple years ago and that individual thought it was possibly a disgruntled ex-employee.”
So far, Easterwood has counted eight modules that were vandalized. Each module holds 130 bales, worth about $300 each.
“My God, this is terrible,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.
“They have trucks with front-end loaders and then even some picking it up by hand.
“It’s a mess.
“And then the value of it goes down because it’s no longer packed up in waterproof containers and it’s exposed to the elements.”
So far, Rivera has estimated the damage to be around $50,000 – and counting.
On Rivera’s Facebook, he posted information on the vandalism on Monday and the local community has shared it more than 3,200 times in hopes of catching the culprit(s). He said that all the news stations have been calling with even some people wanting to volunteer and come pick up the cotton.
“We have our investigators working on it,” Rivera added. “We do have some surveillance videos we’re looking at so hopefully we’ll get something out of that.”
He also said that if anyone has video or knows anything that can help out to call the sheriff’s office at 361-364-9600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-245-8477.
“We’re doing the best we can to pick up as much as we can, but it’s time consuming, you know?” Easterwood continued.
“The gin is out here helping us pick up what we can and they’re doing a pretty good job, but there’s going to be some loss.”
He said that they still have another week of harvesting cotton fields but will return with suction machines to try to get what the trucks can’t.
“So that’s all we can do right now,” Easterwood added. “And hopefully we won’t get any rain. That’ll ruin it.
“If it rains, and then whatever it doesn’t get picked up will be ruined.”