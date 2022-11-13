When Michael Gillitzer joined the Army out of high school, he initially thought he wanted to work in intelligence. It didn’t take long for him to consider that job “boring,” so he made a switch.
“What 20-year-old kid doesn’t want to play with explosives?” he asked.
That question led to an 8-year stint in the Army as a combat engineer working with explosives. And his skill set led him to one of the most dangerous roles during a tour in Afghanistan.
Sgt. Gillitzer’s first duty station, in 2006, was at Fort Hood before a deployment to Afghanistan for a year.
His unit’s primary job was route clearance, meaning they cleared the roads of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The job meant dismounting their vehicles and checking for mines and IEDs on foot, and it was done to clear the way before patrols went through, while keeping the area safe for local use, as well.
Gillitzer’s unit was part of the “big troop surge” in 2010.
“We were spending 10 days out on missions, and then we would come back for two days to shower, wash clothes, re-fit and then go back out for another 10 days,” he recalled. “We did that for eight solid months.”
While serving in Afghanistan, Gillitzer said it was difficult not to notice how hard life was for local citizens there.
“It’s a third-world country,” he said. “People were literally living in four mud walls with
half a roof. And that’s their day-to-day life.”
Gillitzer also realized, while there, how oppressive the Taliban regime was to Afghanis.
“We got to talk to the locals, as they grew comfortable talking with us,” he said. “We learned that it was kind of crazy… Only two or three Taliban fighters were controlling thousands of people with fear. Working with them, you ask, ‘Why are you letting two people run your life?’”
Upon his return home from combat, Gillitzer said he quickly learned to appreciate the small amenities of life.
“It was kind of eye-opening,” he said. “I grew up going camping and all that, but going pretty much a full calendar year without indoor plumbing or hot water, one of the first things I did was learn to appreciate a porcelain toilet and a hot shower.”
Back Home
Gillitzer served in the Army until 2014, and he’s made a living doing things other than explosives work.
“There’s not a high demand for people blowing stuff up in the real world,” he joked. He has found work in maintenance, and he seems content. He lives in Sinton and is married with three children. He happened to meet his wife while stationed at Fort Hood.
As Veteran’s Day approaches, Gillitzer has also made it a point to honor other veterans, and he’s been active in the Sinton VFW. In fact, he helped resurrect the local organization and was featured in a 2018 story in The News of San Patricio County, along with fellow veteran Todd Richardson.
Four years ago, Richardson and Gillitzer worked to reestablish a certified VFW post in Sinton, as it had been dormant for a number of years.
The two veterans hosted regular meetings at Sinton restaurants and were told by the state that they needed 35 members in order to be established. Richardson and Gillitzer were able to attract 52 regular members, which led to the opening of the Cpl. Mark R. Goyet Memorial Post 12160.
It’s obvious Gillitzer has a soft-spot for veterans, but he also thinks his generation of fighters probably had it easier than generations that came before him. He said his generation was welcomed home with parades.
“The big one I always pushed to the people and the fellow VFW members is thanking the Vietnam generation, because they didn’t get that when they came home,” he said. “I had it good coming home; it was a lot rougher for them. They are the ones that I try to give the thanks to and all the credit to.”