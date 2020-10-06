Video of Sept. 8 Gregory City Council Meeting which caused Mayor Zambrano to resign

The disbanding of the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda item gets voted on at 1:52:09. After visibly showing surprise, Attorney John Bell appears to pick up his phone and begins texting someone at 1:53:10. Alderman Pablo Martinez appears to pick up his own phone shortly after and seems to also be texting. Martinez changes his mind on disbanding the Planning and Zoning board at 2:02:02.
Get the full story in the Oct. 8, 2020 edition of The News of San Patricio. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.