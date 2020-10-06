Video of Sept. 8 Gregory City Council Meeting which caused Mayor Zambrano to resign

During the Sept. 8 Gregory City Council meeting, a question arose when it appeared that attorney John Bell and Alderman Pablo Martinez were both on their phones at the same time.

 Photo courtesy of Gregory City Hall

The disbanding of the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda item gets voted on at 1:52:09. After visibly showing surprise, Attorney John Bell appears to pick up his phone and begins texting someone at 1:53:10. Alderman Pablo Martinez appears to pick up his own phone shortly after and seems to also be texting. Martinez changes his mind on disbanding the Planning and Zoning board at 2:02:02.

