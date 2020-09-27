Virus invades San Pat Courthouse

SINTON – With San Patricio County still dealing with COVID-19, another virus managed to slip in and cause even more havoc.
On Aug. 20 the San Patricio Courthouse announced in a statement, “The County has received a high volume of virus emails. Therefore we are limiting our outgoing emails until the situation has been corrected.”
The county then took down nearly all email addresses from the courthouse website and, instead of sending out the daily COVID-19 county case count via email, said the information would be put on the county Facebook page from now on.
“We have detected unusual activity in our email environment,” County Judge David Krebs said. “In response, we have temporarily taken our email system offline to investigate. We have hired a team of professionals who are quickly working to remediate any potential issues and will provide more information when it becomes available.”
He said he wanted people to know that if they are trying to contact specific offices they would need to send a fax or call.
Krebs said the concern would be addressed during the week, and he hopes to have the issue resolved by Aug. 31.
