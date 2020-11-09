ORANGE GROVE – A suspect wanted in San Patricio County tried to unsuccessfully play hide and seek with U.S. Marshals and Jim Wells County officers.
On Oct. 16, Jim Wells Pct. 5 Constable Robert Vasquez said he and Orange Grove Police Officer Hector Valverde assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending a wanted felon from Mathis.
Officials said they found Adolfo Garcia Jr., 49, at a home around County Road 3053 just outside of Orange Grove. The constable also said that although Garcia had previously made comments that he would not be taken peacefully, he cooperated with authorities and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the San Patricio County Jail.
Garcia has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, kidnapping and deadly conduct out of San Patricio County.
His bond is currently set at $140,000.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•